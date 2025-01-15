Boyesen Boyesen

1982 CR 80

15 of 4674
(2 people)
johnjurcik
1/15/2025 5:55am
Bike of the Day 1/15/25
Bike of the Day 1/15/25
20200229 132342
20200229 132259.jpg?VersionId=N7Iez
20200229 132306.jpg?VersionId=.z9z3PX
20200229 132312
20200229 132327
20200229 132417
Bike of the Day 1/15/25
Bike of the Day 1/15/25
Bike of the Day 1/15/25 20200229 132342.jpg?VersionId=v8w27eenywjBIA5KM6eu 20200229 132259 20200229 132306.jpg?VersionId= 20200229 132312.jpg?VersionId=Js61mFNnv.mCgeNe7rEMinFK5xpUvuq 20200229 132327.jpg?VersionId=8P42bcS 20200229 132417
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1982
Model Year:
1982
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
80
Engine Size:
80
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
Plastic
Other
Plastic: Other
Additional Info

One of the 80s I have in the collection, this bike raced in 1982 and a fun little restoration project 40 years later.

Additional Info:

One of the 80s I have in the collection, this bike raced in 1982 and a fun little restoration project 40 years later.
johnjurcik
1/15/2025 5:55am
15 of 4674
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »