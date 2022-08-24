- 13
- 1,604
- 4
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
1 of 3783
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1989
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|JT
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
|Additional Info
|This is my 1989 Kawasaki KX125 Jeff Emig inspired bike. This was my original entry into the broke to built contest that made it into the top 16. This bike was in terrible shape when I bought it but looks like a brand new one today!!
CR-Dude4
8/23/2022 5:54 PM