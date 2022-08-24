+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

Jeff Emig inspired 1989 KX125

Bike of the Day 8/24/22
Model Year 1989
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Exhaust FMF
Piston Wiseco
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets JT
Chain Other
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Galfer
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
Additional Info This is my 1989 Kawasaki KX125 Jeff Emig inspired bike. This was my original entry into the broke to built contest that made it into the top 16. This bike was in terrible shape when I bought it but looks like a brand new one today!!
The Latest