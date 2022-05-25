Boyesen Boyesen

Kawasaki KDX Hybrid 1

jblank288
1/27/2023 7:51am
Bike of the Day 1/27/22
Model Year
2010
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KXF
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
DeCal Works
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Other
Grips
Pro Taper
Additional Info
2010 Kawasaki KX250F frame, with a 2006 Kawasaki KDX220R motor.
c50 IMG 20220616 162448 1655393419
Richy
1 hour ago

Was just closing vital and saw this thing 🤘 Badass, what do you use it for?

