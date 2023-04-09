1986 Kx125. Was my late brothers, after his passing it sat in a barn for 20 years. I decided to get it out and “Restore” it but with a more modern “Factory” style approach. The bike was ultimately built just to race at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Day in Ohio. The weekend prior I took it out for a race to break it in at Honda Hills and went 1-1 in both classes. Awesome bike, fun build