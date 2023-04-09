Boyesen Boyesen

Crawford728
9/4/2023 7:15am
Model Year
1986
Brand
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Engine Size
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
Ordered from DCVMX
Plastic
Other
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Brake Lever
Motion Pro
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
Shifter
Other
Exhaust
DG Performance
Clutch
Other
EBC
Piston
Wiseco
Air Filter
Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Mx 33 front and rear
Rims
Excel
Takasago 28 Hole Front Rim
Hubs
Other
Sprockets
JT
Chain
Pro Taper
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
EBC
Brake Rotors
Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
1986 Kx125. Was my late brothers, after his passing it sat in a barn for 20 years. I decided to get it out and “Restore” it but with a more modern “Factory” style approach. The bike was ultimately built just to race at AMA Vintage Motorcycle Day in Ohio. The weekend prior I took it out for a race to break it in at Honda Hills and went 1-1 in both classes. Awesome bike, fun build

