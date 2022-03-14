77 Honda XR75 Resto/Mod 2
Bike of the Day 1/30/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1977
Model Year:
Model Year
1977
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
Other
Model:
Other
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
XR75
Graphics: Throttle Jockey XR75
Plastic
Other
VMX
Plastic: Other VMX
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Grips
Oury
Grips: Oury
Clutch Lever
Magura
Clutch Lever: Magura
Brake Lever
Magura
Brake Lever: Magura
Seat
Other
Custom
Seat: Other Custom
Exhaust
DG Performance
Exhaust: DG Performance
Piston
Wiseco
Piston: Wiseco
Cam
Other
Custom ground
Cam: Other Custom ground
Ignition
Other
PVL
Ignition: Other PVL
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Other
Works Performance DRS Gassers
Rear Shock: Other Works Performance DRS Gassers
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
D.I.D
Gold Anodized
Rims: D.I.D Gold Anodized
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Oils Lubes: Bel-Ray
Additional Info
DG exhaust and swingarm. Painted frame and engine. Works shocks. Elsinore forks. Fresh Wiseco piston. 24mm Mikuni. Cam. XRM cradle. Billet engine mounts. Goki air fork caps. Cerekote triple clamps and head. Oury grips. Magura levers.
Additional Info:
DG exhaust and swingarm. Painted frame and engine. Works shocks. Elsinore forks. Fresh Wiseco piston. 24mm Mikuni. Cam. XRM cradle. Billet engine mounts. Goki air fork caps. Cerekote triple clamps and head. Oury grips. Magura levers.
More Bike Checks
1991 CR 250R "full restoration & upgrade"
Maxx MRP
18 Photos
Updated: 14/03/2022
25
1585
4
South Armagh Factory Honda CR250 🍀
Niall
18 Photos
Updated: 02/10/2022
4
222
18 Photos
Updated: 21/10/2022
8
883
2
18 Photos
Updated: 15/04/2022
1
256
Tango’s 1987 Honda CR500
A.R.Tangalin
18 Photos
Updated: 12/08/2022
15
831
18 Photos
Updated: 09/01/2023
10
709
1
18 Photos
Updated: 06/03/2022
5
333
18 Photos
Updated: 24/09/2022
1
209
18 Photos
Updated: 11/01/2023
16
835
1
18 Photos
Updated: 14/04/2022
2
172
1996 'Jeremy McGrath' Honda CR250
chuckdavies
18 Photos
Updated: 12/07/2022
10
614
18 Photos
Updated: 29/12/2022
87
View replies to: 77 Honda XR75 Resto/Mod
Comments