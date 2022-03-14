Boyesen Boyesen

77 Honda XR75 Resto/Mod 2

Yzf916
1/30/2023 7:40am
Model Year
1977
Brand
Honda
Model
Other
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
XR75
Plastic
Other
VMX
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Grips
Oury
Clutch Lever
Magura
Brake Lever
Magura
Seat
Other
Custom
Exhaust
DG Performance
Piston
Wiseco
Cam
Other
Custom ground
Ignition
Other
PVL
Air Filter
Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Other
Works Performance DRS Gassers
Tires
Pirelli
Rims
D.I.D
Gold Anodized
Chain
DID
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
Additional Info
DG exhaust and swingarm. Painted frame and engine. Works shocks. Elsinore forks. Fresh Wiseco piston. 24mm Mikuni. Cam. XRM cradle. Billet engine mounts. Goki air fork caps. Cerekote triple clamps and head. Oury grips. Magura levers.
Falcon
8 minutes ago

Very nice. Kind of mixed-media with the 1980 mugen-style red engine and '83-style David Bailey GNC numberplates, but overall a badass XR! 

