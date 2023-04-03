General Info
Parts
2002 Honda Cr250r
Inspired on the @coleseely Red Bull Straight Rytym build.
Cycra Plastics
@cerakote Radiators, Shock body and front suspension
@mikametals Chain, Sprockets and Handlebar
@guts_racing_inc Phantom Ultra Light Seat
Procircuit Spring Perches
@racetechinc Springs and Goldvalves on the Shock
@rideengineeringinc 22mm Triple Clamps
@hinsonracing Clutch Cover
@boyesenfactoryracing Ignition Cover, Rad Valve and Exhaust Flange
@phatheadracing Cylinder Head With 100 octane Insert
Powdercoated OEM Hubs
Excel Rims
2006 Crf250r Swing arm
2023 CRF450R Front caliper and master cylinder.
260mm Front Disc
Custom made Caliper Carrier
Custom Made 3d printed parts
Custom made Carbon Fiber Air Box
Custom Made CDI relocation bracket (Condenser, Rectifier and hour meter bolted onto it.)
07 Air boot and Carb manifold
@mxbonz_ air seal kit
@lectronfuelsystems Pro Series Carb
Full Scalvini Exhaust
@scarracing Ti Footpegs
TI Bolts for All Plastics, Disc Covers, Brake Discs, Banjo bolts, Clutch perch, Rear Sprocket, Brake pedal, rear master cylinder,
@gbrakesusa Brake Discs and lines
Chemically blackened bolts @mxrevival
Home Made Zinc plating for OEM hardware
SKF Fork Seals
@thatkidmonty Frame Grip
