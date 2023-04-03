2002 Honda Cr250r

Inspired on the @coleseely Red Bull Straight Rytym build.

Cycra Plastics

@cerakote Radiators, Shock body and front suspension

@mikametals Chain, Sprockets and Handlebar

@guts_racing_inc Phantom Ultra Light Seat

Procircuit Spring Perches

@racetechinc Springs and Goldvalves on the Shock

@rideengineeringinc 22mm Triple Clamps

@hinsonracing Clutch Cover

@boyesenfactoryracing Ignition Cover, Rad Valve and Exhaust Flange

@phatheadracing Cylinder Head With 100 octane Insert

Powdercoated OEM Hubs

Excel Rims

2006 Crf250r Swing arm

2023 CRF450R Front caliper and master cylinder.

260mm Front Disc

Custom made Caliper Carrier

Custom Made 3d printed parts

Custom made Carbon Fiber Air Box

Custom Made CDI relocation bracket (Condenser, Rectifier and hour meter bolted onto it.)

07 Air boot and Carb manifold

@mxbonz_ air seal kit

@lectronfuelsystems Pro Series Carb

Full Scalvini Exhaust

@scarracing Ti Footpegs

TI Bolts for All Plastics, Disc Covers, Brake Discs, Banjo bolts, Clutch perch, Rear Sprocket, Brake pedal, rear master cylinder,

@gbrakesusa Brake Discs and lines

Chemically blackened bolts @mxrevival

Home Made Zinc plating for OEM hardware

SKF Fork Seals

@thatkidmonty Frame Grip