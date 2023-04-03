Boyesen Boyesen

Cole Seely's Inspired RBSR Honda Cr250r 4

jowen_castillo
3/25/2024 7:05am
Bike of the Day 3/25/24
IMG 0944
IMG 0992
IMG 0982
"Art"
IMG 0950
Carbon Fiber Airbox
IMG 0959
IMG 0964.jpg?VersionId=AOKEicZBT2W8w0Rh
IMG 0960
IMG 1020.jpg?VersionId=
IMG 0958
CDI relocation
IMG 1006-2
IMG 1018
IMG 1021
Big Guy ripping!
Bike of the Day 3/25/24
General Info

Model Year
2002
Model Year:
2002
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Backyard Design
Graphics: Backyard Design
Plastic
Cycra
Plastic: Cycra
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Elite Perch
Clutch Lever: Works Connection Elite Perch
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Guts
Seat: Guts
Footpegs
Scar
Footpegs: Scar
Shifter
Other
Oem
Shifter: Other Oem
Exhaust
Scalvini
Exhaust: Scalvini
Clutch
Hinson
Clutch: Hinson
Air Filter
DT1
Air Filter: DT1
Air Intake
Boysesen
Air Intake: Boysesen
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
Triple Clamps: Ride Engineering
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Brake Rotors: Galfer
Additional Info

2002 Honda Cr250r
Inspired on the @coleseely Red Bull Straight Rytym build.
Cycra Plastics
@cerakote Radiators, Shock body and front suspension
@mikametals Chain, Sprockets and Handlebar
@guts_racing_inc Phantom Ultra Light Seat
Procircuit Spring Perches
@racetechinc Springs and Goldvalves on the Shock
@rideengineeringinc 22mm Triple Clamps
@hinsonracing Clutch Cover
@boyesenfactoryracing Ignition Cover, Rad Valve and Exhaust Flange
@phatheadracing Cylinder Head With 100 octane Insert
Powdercoated OEM Hubs
Excel Rims
2006 Crf250r Swing arm
2023 CRF450R Front caliper and master cylinder.
260mm Front Disc
Custom made Caliper Carrier
Custom Made 3d printed parts
Custom made Carbon Fiber Air Box
Custom Made CDI relocation bracket (Condenser, Rectifier and hour meter bolted onto it.)
07 Air boot and Carb manifold
@mxbonz_ air seal kit
@lectronfuelsystems Pro Series Carb
Full Scalvini Exhaust
@scarracing Ti Footpegs
TI Bolts for All Plastics, Disc Covers, Brake Discs, Banjo bolts, Clutch perch, Rear Sprocket, Brake pedal, rear master cylinder,
@gbrakesusa Brake Discs and lines
Chemically blackened bolts @mxrevival
Home Made Zinc plating for OEM hardware
SKF Fork Seals
@thatkidmonty Frame Grip

