STREETWISE CO FOUNDERS BLAKE WHARTON AND IORDAN LAKE ARE SUBMITTING THEIR

BUILD THAT IS IN THE STYLING OF AN XR200 IF FACTORY HONDA HAD BUILT ONE. THIS

MOTORCYCLE RESEMBLES SOMETHING THAT COULD HAVE BEEN PURCHASED BY THE

MANUFACTURER.

NOTABLE SPECIFICATIONS

• STARTING WITH THE FRAME, LOWER LINKAGE RELOCATION MOUNTS WERE CUSTOM

FABRICATED TO ASSIST WITH "MOTO-GEOMETRICS". THE COLOR CHOICE USED ON THE

FRAME WAS A CUSTOM MIX OF PEARLS OVER A BLACK BASE, PULLING INFLUENCES FROM THE MOTORCYCLE ROAD COMMUNITY.

THE POWER PLANT/ENGINE WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY MICKY DUNLAP OF "FOUR STROKE

TECH". THE ENGINE CASES WERE MILLED, STROKER CRANK, THREE-WHEELER

CYLINDER SLEEVED AND BORED TO 228CC, ALL INTERNAL PARTS WERE COATED,

OVERSIZED VALVES AND SPRINGS INCLUDING HEADWORK. THIS IS A SHORT DESCRIPTION

OF ALL THE THINGS DONE TO THIS MOTOR. WE WERE ABLE TO GAIN 15 MORE

HORSEPOWER TO THE XR200 FACTORY POWERPLANT MAKING THIS 25HP thats 14 over STOCK.

MODIFICATIONS WERE MADE TO A 1987 CR125 SWINGARM TO ALLOW FITMENT TO THE XR

FRAME AND ALSO CONVERTING FROM MODERN DISK TO DRUM BRAKES.

A HAND FABRICATED BRAKE LINE.

CONVERTED 17IN RIM TO A 19IN REAR RIM.

A ONE OFF, HAND FABRICATED EXHAUST.

FRONT AXLE AND STEERING STIM WERE MACHINED TO FIT A 1988 CR250 CARTRIDGE

FORKS.

HAND FABRICATED CONVERSION MOUNTS WERE MADE TO ALLOW DRUM BRAKES.

HAND FABRICATED OIL LINES CONFORMING WITH THE FRAME FROM THE ENGINE TO THE

OIL COOLER MOUNTED BEHIND THE FRONT VENTED NUMBER PLATE.

AN ASSORTMENT OF RETROFITTED AND MODIFIED MODERN PARTS WERE UTILIZED AS well.