|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Gigga Grafics
|Gigga Grafics
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Sunline
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Scar
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Other
|Red
|Red
|Hubs
|Other
|Black
|Black
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Additional Info
|Cheers.
Adam43
1/10/2019 7:38 PM
Nice, what is that kickstarter? Need a better one for my project too.
Loc
1/11/2019 2:34 AM
seems like a CRF kickstarter. saves about 100 grams and the shape makes it easier to kick over, even with wet/muddy boots.
Zesiger 112
1/10/2019 6:33 PM
Great background!