SF Honda CR250 3

She's finished. Well, i'm a fan. It has been 4 Month. The Cockpit. I like drilled washers. The starting point. Everything was apart. Tried this mod on the 125 Suspension. I like it.
Model Year 2006
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Gigga Grafics Gigga Grafics
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Sunline
Seat Other
Footpegs Scar
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Other
Tires Pirelli
Rims Other Red Red
Hubs Other Black Black
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Oils/Lubes Other
Additional Info Cheers.
