2020 KX 450 1
Bike of the Day 7/12/23
General Info
Additional Info
2020
2020
Kawasaki
Kawasaki
KX
KX
450
450
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Graphics
Motocutz
Plastic
Handlebar
ODI 'Country Boy'
Grips
No waffle lock on
Clutch Lever
OEM
Always feel that the OEM clutch and brake setup feels best on the KX.
Seat
OEM seat with D'COR seat cover
Footpegs
Flo Motorsports
Shifter
OEM
Exhaust
T-6 system
Clutch
Piston
High compression piston
Air Filter
Triple Clamps
Fork
Ekolu suspension
Rear Shock
Ekolu suspension
Tires
Geomax MX3S
Rims
A-60
Hubs
OEM
Sprockets
50T
Chain
ERT520
