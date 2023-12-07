Boyesen Boyesen

Bike of the Day 7/12/23
Motocutz Graphics as always doing a great job. Not too flashy, but just right.
Had a crack in my frame in the lower engine mount at 175hrs and decided a new frame was necessary.
The lightspeed chain guard adds a nice flair to a new wheel, chain, sprocket set up.
Model Year
2020
2020
Brand
Kawasaki
Kawasaki
Model
KX
KX
Engine Size
450
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Parts

Graphics
Other
Motocutz
Plastic
Cycra
Handlebar
Other
ODI 'Country Boy'
Grips
ODI
No waffle lock on
Clutch Lever
Other
OEM
Always feel that the OEM clutch and brake setup feels best on the KX.
Seat
Other
OEM seat with D'COR seat cover
Footpegs
Other
Flo Motorsports
Shifter
Other
OEM
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
T-6 system
Clutch
Hinson
Piston
Pro Circuit
High compression piston
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Xtrig
Fork
Showa
Ekolu suspension
Rear Shock
Showa
Ekolu suspension
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX3S
Rims
Excel
A-60
Hubs
Other
OEM
Sprockets
Sunstar
50T
Chain
Sunstar
ERT520
Lillefty27
2 months ago

175 hrs!? Dam she looks good still. You're not the first person lately to boast 150hrs+ on these KX450s... right on!

1

More Bike Checks