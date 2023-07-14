Boyesen Boyesen

1989 KX250 2

1 of 4204
(6 people)
Chuck671
7/14/2023 6:36am
Bike of the Day 7/14/23
Bike of the Day 7/14/23
IMG 3860
Bike of the Day 7/14/23
Bike of the Day 7/14/23
Bike of the Day 7/14/23 IMG 3860
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1989
Model Year:
1989
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Additional Info

My favorite bike!  Almost all stock and had it since 1992.

Additional Info:

My favorite bike!  Almost all stock and had it since 1992.
Chuck671
7/14/2023 6:36am
1 of 4204
2 comments

View replies to: 1989 KX250

c50 grammar police to serve and correct funny grammar tshirt large 1604528419
Falcon
4 hours ago

Love it! I'm cracking up that a stock '89 KX is bike of the day, though. 

Keep on braaapin! 

1

More Bike Checks