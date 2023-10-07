Boyesen Boyesen

2020 Yamaha YZ450F 6

1 of 4204
(3 people)
Jerold_Petroski
7/10/2023 3:11am
Bike of the Day 7/10/23
Bike of the Day 7/10/23
General Info

Model Year
2020
Brand
Yamaha
Model
YZF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Other
CKDESIGNZ
Custom kit with sparkle finish
Plastic
Acerbis
Yamaha blue
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Fuzion Handlebars
Grips
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever
ARC
Brake Lever
ARC
Seat
Guts
Exhaust
FMF
FMF Factory 4.1 Rct Anodized Titanium Silencer With Carbon End Cap
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Other
3DP moto
Custom air scoop
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Other
Dubya
Sprockets
Pro Taper
49 tooth rear 13 front
Chain
Pro Taper
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Galfer
Oils Lubes
Bel-Ray
So excited to see this thing together. Put a lot of time and energy into it. All the aftermarket parts and even took the time to polish the frame and scrub the exhaust clean. Polished motor mounts and cleaned every nook and cranny. Also to add it’s got works connection radiator braces, and oil covers. Running Acerbis frame guards on it too. Matching stand graphics. Suspension all gone through and top end just rebuilt. Can wait to ride soon! Huge shout out to everyone who helped me with this build. 

Jerold_Petroski
7/10/2023 3:11am
c50 E716A137 824A 4BF2 9351 DECE58EE4B6A 1555724903
Jerold_Petroski
2 months ago

It has about 70 hrs on the bike total. Just did a top end in it. And looked over the crank and valves. Everything looks good. I haven’t had a problem with these. I just make sure to keep up on it yearly with fresh stuff so I know it’s bullet proof. 

1

