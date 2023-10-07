So excited to see this thing together. Put a lot of time and energy into it. All the aftermarket parts and even took the time to polish the frame and scrub the exhaust clean. Polished motor mounts and cleaned every nook and cranny. Also to add it’s got works connection radiator braces, and oil covers. Running Acerbis frame guards on it too. Matching stand graphics. Suspension all gone through and top end just rebuilt. Can wait to ride soon! Huge shout out to everyone who helped me with this build.