Boyesen

Ethan’s rmz250

Ethan’s rmz250
Model Year 2020
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Will max graphics Australia Will max graphics Australia
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Torc1
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Piston JE
Ignition GET
Air Filter Other Funnell web filter Funnell web filter
Fork Kayaba Revalve, respring, skf seals Revalve, respring, skf seals
Rear Shock Kayaba Respring, revalve Respring, revalve
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Stock Stock
Sprockets Vortex
Chain RK
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Motul
Additional Info Any questions about the bike send me a message
