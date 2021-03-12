+ Add Your Bike
2004 RM125

2004 RM125
Model Year 2004
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Complete build/surprise for my nephew's 14th birthday. Complete assortment of red anodized bling from Works Connection, Works Connection levers/perch, FMF factory fatty/shorty, Factory Connection revalved suspension, MX53 tires on DID Dirtstar/Talon Pro-Billet hubs built by Dubya, Renthal sprockets/chain/bars/grips, Acerbis plastics with D'Cor Visuals graphics kit/seat cover on Motoseat foam, Tusk brake rotors/ProX pads, powdercoated frame.
