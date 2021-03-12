2004 RM125

Additional Info

Complete build/surprise for my nephew's 14th birthday. Complete assortment of red anodized bling from Works Connection, Works Connection levers/perch, FMF factory fatty/shorty, Factory Connection revalved suspension, MX53 tires on DID Dirtstar/Talon Pro-Billet hubs built by Dubya, Renthal sprockets/chain/bars/grips, Acerbis plastics with D'Cor Visuals graphics kit/seat cover on Motoseat foam, Tusk brake rotors/ProX pads, powdercoated frame.