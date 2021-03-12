2004 RM125

- 22
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Vertex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Factory Connection
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Complete build/surprise for my nephew's 14th birthday. Complete assortment of red anodized bling from Works Connection, Works Connection levers/perch, FMF factory fatty/shorty, Factory Connection revalved suspension, MX53 tires on DID Dirtstar/Talon Pro-Billet hubs built by Dubya, Renthal sprockets/chain/bars/grips, Acerbis plastics with D'Cor Visuals graphics kit/seat cover on Motoseat foam, Tusk brake rotors/ProX pads, powdercoated frame.