Boyesen

1996 YZ125 5

1996 YZ125
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1996
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Seat Other Motoseat seat foam
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust Other
Piston Vertex
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Kayaba
Tires Bridgestone
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain RK
5 comments
