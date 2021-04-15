1996 YZ125

- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1996
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Motoseat seat foam
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Other
|Piston
|Vertex
|Triple Clamps
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|RK
