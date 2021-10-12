+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

KTM 500 Sumo

2 of 3547

Vital MX member BK723 67207 BK723 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67207/avatar/c50_sketch1564621211302_2_1574794739.jpg?1574794709 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BK723,67207/all 11/26/18 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BK723,67207/setup 10 9
KTM 500 Sumo
KTM 500 Sumo KTM 500 Sumo KTM 500 Sumo KTM 500 Sumo KTM 500 Sumo
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand KTM
Model Other
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal Black in KTM Bend Black in KTM Bend
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Fastway Black with Orange Dampers Black with Orange Dampers
Shifter Other Anodized Black/Orange Anodized Black/Orange
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Barnett
Ignition GET
Air Filter Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other Anodized Orange Anodized Orange
Tires Michelin 120/70-17 & 150/60-17 120/70-17 & 150/60-17
Rims Warp 9 Black with a 4.25" rear Black with a 4.25" rear
Hubs Warp 9
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info Also has the following: -Baja Designs XL80 LED Headlight mounted in a MotoMinded Bracket -Works Connection Black Clutch & Front Brake Reservoir Caps -Works Connection Black Reat Brake Reservoir Cap -KTM Powerparts Radiator Gaurds -KTM Powerparts full handgaurda -Nihilo Frame Grip Tape -Zeta Racing Trigger Brake Pedal -Zeta Racing Front Sprocket/Slave Cylinder Guard -KTM Powerparts Orange Oil Filer Cover -KTM Powerparts Orange Oil Pump Cover -BDSB Intake Tube -BDSB Grunt Exhaust Manifold -Samco Sport Blue Radiator Hoses -Boyesen Supercooler with Orange Waterpump Cover -KTM PowerParts Clutch Cover -KTM Powerparts Oil Fill Plug -Tokyo Mods Cylinder Head Vent Kit -Twin Air Throttle Body Kit -TrailTech Tach/Hour Meter -GPR V4D Steering Stabilizer -Acerbis Skid Plate -TM Designworks Factory Edition 2 Orange Rear Chain Guide -Enduro Engineering Grab Handle -KTM Powerparts Short Kickstand -KTM Powerparts Rear Disc Shark Fin -Warp 9 Front & Rear Axle Sliders -XC Taillight & Underfender
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest