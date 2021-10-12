KTM 500 Sumo

Additional Info

Also has the following: -Baja Designs XL80 LED Headlight mounted in a MotoMinded Bracket -Works Connection Black Clutch & Front Brake Reservoir Caps -Works Connection Black Reat Brake Reservoir Cap -KTM Powerparts Radiator Gaurds -KTM Powerparts full handgaurda -Nihilo Frame Grip Tape -Zeta Racing Trigger Brake Pedal -Zeta Racing Front Sprocket/Slave Cylinder Guard -KTM Powerparts Orange Oil Filer Cover -KTM Powerparts Orange Oil Pump Cover -BDSB Intake Tube -BDSB Grunt Exhaust Manifold -Samco Sport Blue Radiator Hoses -Boyesen Supercooler with Orange Waterpump Cover -KTM PowerParts Clutch Cover -KTM Powerparts Oil Fill Plug -Tokyo Mods Cylinder Head Vent Kit -Twin Air Throttle Body Kit -TrailTech Tach/Hour Meter -GPR V4D Steering Stabilizer -Acerbis Skid Plate -TM Designworks Factory Edition 2 Orange Rear Chain Guide -Enduro Engineering Grab Handle -KTM Powerparts Short Kickstand -KTM Powerparts Rear Disc Shark Fin -Warp 9 Front & Rear Axle Sliders -XC Taillight & Underfender