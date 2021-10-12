KTM 500 Sumo

- 5
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Black in KTM Bend
|Black in KTM Bend
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Fastway
|Black with Orange Dampers
|Black with Orange Dampers
|Shifter
|Other
|Anodized Black/Orange
|Anodized Black/Orange
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Barnett
|Ignition
|GET
|Air Filter
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Anodized Orange
|Anodized Orange
|Tires
|Michelin
|120/70-17 & 150/60-17
|120/70-17 & 150/60-17
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Black with a 4.25" rear
|Black with a 4.25" rear
|Hubs
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|Also has the following: -Baja Designs XL80 LED Headlight mounted in a MotoMinded Bracket -Works Connection Black Clutch & Front Brake Reservoir Caps -Works Connection Black Reat Brake Reservoir Cap -KTM Powerparts Radiator Gaurds -KTM Powerparts full handgaurda -Nihilo Frame Grip Tape -Zeta Racing Trigger Brake Pedal -Zeta Racing Front Sprocket/Slave Cylinder Guard -KTM Powerparts Orange Oil Filer Cover -KTM Powerparts Orange Oil Pump Cover -BDSB Intake Tube -BDSB Grunt Exhaust Manifold -Samco Sport Blue Radiator Hoses -Boyesen Supercooler with Orange Waterpump Cover -KTM PowerParts Clutch Cover -KTM Powerparts Oil Fill Plug -Tokyo Mods Cylinder Head Vent Kit -Twin Air Throttle Body Kit -TrailTech Tach/Hour Meter -GPR V4D Steering Stabilizer -Acerbis Skid Plate -TM Designworks Factory Edition 2 Orange Rear Chain Guide -Enduro Engineering Grab Handle -KTM Powerparts Short Kickstand -KTM Powerparts Rear Disc Shark Fin -Warp 9 Front & Rear Axle Sliders -XC Taillight & Underfender