Parts
Graphics
Self-made Custom (built on website)
Uploaded dragon .svg file + many others
Plastic
Hand Crafted @MotoEnvy vented front plate
Handlebar
Twinwall Oversized Handlebars
Retro Cloth Bar Pad
Grips
Single Compound Full Diamond MX
Clutch Lever
Pro Perch
Honda Lever
Footpegs
Pro Pegz
FCP Ti Pins
Exhaust
JSV Exhausts Cone Pipe
Fabricated in Belgium
Clutch
Full Hinson Clutch
Engine Mods
Haeseker Racing
Ported, polished transmission & power valve, high compression spec Phathead racing cylinder head
Fork
SSS
SGB Ti-Ni stauncheons, Racetech gold valves, Mag Anno
Rear Shock
SGB Ti-No shock shaft, Racetech gold valves, Mag Anno
Hubs
Haan Wheels
Magnesium
Chain
D.I.D 520 Ert3 Racing Chain
Brake Rotors
270 Front, Standard Rear
120hr ‘16 YZ frame-down (nut, bolt, bearing, taint) resto.. n additional stuffs.
