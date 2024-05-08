Boyesen Boyesen

Black(er) Dragon 2.0

Elite2StrokeSteeze
8/5/2024 5:01am
Bike of the Day 8/5/24
2016
2016
Yamaha
Yamaha
YZ
YZ
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Graphics
Backyard Design
Self-made Custom (built on website)
Uploaded dragon .svg file + many others
Plastic
UFO
Hand Crafted @MotoEnvy vented front plate
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall Oversized Handlebars
Retro Cloth Bar Pad
Grips
Renthal
Single Compound Full Diamond MX
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Pro Perch
Honda Lever
Brake Lever
ARC
Composite
Seat
Other
Traction MX
Custom
Footpegs
Works Connection
Pro Pegz
FCP Ti Pins
Shifter
Hammerhead
Sasquatch sized
Exhaust
Other
JSV Exhausts Cone Pipe
Fabricated in Belgium
Clutch
Hinson
Full Hinson Clutch
Piston
Vertex
The Good One
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods
Other
Haeseker Racing
Ported, polished transmission & power valve, high compression spec Phathead racing cylinder head
Triple Clamps
Xtrig
Rocs Pro
Fork
Kayaba
SSS
SGB Ti-Ni stauncheons, Racetech gold valves, Mag Anno
Rear Shock
Kayaba
SGB Ti-No shock shaft, Racetech gold valves, Mag Anno
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX34
Rims
D.I.D
STX
Hubs
Other
Haan Wheels
Magnesium
Sprockets
Renthal
Twin Ring
Chain
DID
D.I.D 520 Ert3 Racing Chain
Brakes
Nissin
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Galfer
270 Front, Standard Rear
Oils Lubes
Motul
800, 10w40
120hr ‘16 YZ frame-down (nut, bolt, bearing, taint) resto.. n additional stuffs. 

120hr ‘16 YZ frame-down (nut, bolt, bearing, taint) resto.. n additional stuffs. 
