Boyesen Boyesen

Dixon Racing YZ125 2001 4

2 of 4195
(10 people)
Drogie34
6/23/2023 4:47am
Bike of the Day 6/23/23
Bike of the Day 6/23/23
IMG 2938.jpeg?VersionId=my
IMG 2935
IMG 4833
IMG 2941
IMG 2937
IMG 2939
Bike of the Day 6/23/23
Bike of the Day 6/23/23
Bike of the Day 6/23/23 IMG 2938.jpeg?VersionId=2QZpSGsb4uNhb1JU9 IMG 2935.jpeg?VersionId=yxgfGsLdsOA5IPCnOqhNCjzHjEMGj IMG 4833 IMG 2941.jpeg?VersionId=HmmFiE40FT4 KTIEOHI9xzZ IMG 2937 IMG 2939
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1999
Model Year:
1999
Brand
Yamaha
Brand:
Yamaha
Model
YZ
Model:
YZ
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Werx 2001 Dixon Racing
Graphics: Other Werx 2001 Dixon Racing
Plastic
Polisport
Plastic: Polisport
Handlebar
Renthal
Twinwall Handlebar
Handlebar: Renthal Twinwall Handlebar
Grips
Renthal
Dual-Compound Grips
Grips: Renthal Dual-Compound Grips
Clutch Lever
Other
YRRD
Clutch Lever: Other YRRD
Seat
Guts
Phantom foam
Seat: Guts Phantom foam
Footpegs
Raptor
Footpegs: Raptor
Exhaust
Other
YRRD
Exhaust: Other YRRD
Clutch
Other
Clutch: Other
Piston
Other
YRRD
Piston: Other YRRD
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
YRRD
Engine Mods: Other YRRD
Triple Clamps
Other
Öhlins
Triple Clamps: Other Öhlins
Fork
Ohlins
Fork: Ohlins
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Rear Shock: Ohlins
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
Renthal
Chain: Renthal
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
Brake Rotors
Braking
Brake Rotors: Braking
Oils Lubes
Mobil
Oils Lubes: Mobil
Additional Info

Dixon Racing YZ125 with full YRRD Rinaldi motor, full era correct Ohlins suspension and a few other nice bits and bobs. Dixon Yamaha was the official Yamaha UK team and competed in the British Championships and the World Motocross Championships for a number of years and I always liked the look of the bikes! Enjoyed finding the parts although some were a struggle. Big thanks to @chuckdavies for helping with the build too!

Additional Info:

Dixon Racing YZ125 with full YRRD Rinaldi motor, full era correct Ohlins suspension and a few other nice bits and bobs. Dixon Yamaha was the official Yamaha UK team and competed in the British Championships and the World Motocross Championships for a number of years and I always liked the look of the bikes! Enjoyed finding the parts although some were a struggle. Big thanks to @chuckdavies for helping with the build too!
Drogie34
6/23/2023 4:47am
2 of 4195
4 comments

View replies to: Dixon Racing YZ125 2001

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »