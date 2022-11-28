Dixon Racing YZ125 with full YRRD Rinaldi motor, full era correct Ohlins suspension and a few other nice bits and bobs. Dixon Yamaha was the official Yamaha UK team and competed in the British Championships and the World Motocross Championships for a number of years and I always liked the look of the bikes! Enjoyed finding the parts although some were a struggle. Big thanks to @chuckdavies for helping with the build too!