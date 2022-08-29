+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2005 YZ250 7

Bike of the Day 8/29/22
Bike of the Day 8/29/22
2005 YZ250
New RTech gas tank design
Summer Freshen up lets ride..braaaap
TF Racing Suspension FMF SST Pipe with the Q Stealth Silencer..no it's not a four stroke silencer.
Battle of Buffalo Creek FTR Harescramble Myakka, Florida 2013
Before Initial tear down
Bike of the Day
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics HBD Moto Grafx hbdmotografx.com hbdmotografx.com
Plastic Other Revolution Upgrade Revolution Upgrade
Handlebar Fasst
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other seatconcepts.com seatconcepts.com
Footpegs Fastway
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF SST with Q Stealth SST with Q Stealth
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Other http://www.tfsuspension.com http://www.tfsuspension.com
Rear Shock Other http://www.tfsuspension.com http://www.tfsuspension.com
Suspension Mods Race Tech http://www.tfsuspension.com http://www.tfsuspension.com
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Renthal
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
Gear Brand Model Additional info
Goggles Fly
Jersey Fly
Gloves Fly
Helmet Fly
Pants Fly
Neck Protection Atlas
Chest Protector Other
Wrist Protection Other
Boots Forma FormaUSA.com FormaUSA.com
Knee Protection Thor
Kidney Belt Other
7 comments
