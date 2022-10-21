- 2
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1993
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|O'Neal
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Brake Lever
|Pro Taper
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Tusk
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Cam
|Other
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Lucas
[YM]
10/21/2022 9:33 AM
sandman768
2/18/2021 6:20 AM