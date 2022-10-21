+ Add Your Bike
Model Year 1993
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar O'Neal
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Tusk
Piston Wiseco
Cam Other
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Lucas
