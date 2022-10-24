+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

Suzuki of Troy RMZ 450 3

1 of 3826

Bike of the Day 10/24/22
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2014
Brand Suzuki
Model RM-Z
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics N-Style
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Other
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Piston CP
Cam Yoshimura
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Works Suzuki radiators / Shifter / Brake pedal / axle blocks / hubs / clutch perch / carbon fiber gas tank / carbon fiber skid plate / carbon fiber chain guide / chain adjuster blocks / Brake lines / full bike Titanium bolt kit Brembo SCS billet front caliper (not pictured) ceramic coated inner clutch cover & water pump cover / Hinson billet ignition cover & clutch arm /
3 comments
