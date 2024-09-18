Boyesen Boyesen

Willow the works edition 2

Bike of the Day 11/20/24
General Info

Model Year
2024
Brand
Honda
Model
CRF
Engine Size
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Plastic
Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Seat
Other
Footpegs
Other
Exhaust
Yoshimura
Clutch
Hinson
Ignition
Vortex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
Fork
Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Tires
Dunlop
Rims
D.I.D
Hubs
Other
Sprockets
Renthal
Additional Info
c50 D561864E 7431 47EA 9E64 D026ECA6A454 1657215047
laney421
6 months ago

Great looking bike! Nice build! One quick question, where did you get the block off plate on the bottom of the front number plate? The carbon fiber bit. 

