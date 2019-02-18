+ Add Your Bike
Kawasaki KX250af RaceService

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Scar
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Other
Cam Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Boysesen
Engine Mods Other www.raceservice.fi www.raceservice.fi
Fork Showa
Rear Shock WP
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Frame kx250f and honda cr250 alu. Radiator cr250. Fueltank RMZ titanium, plastic KX450 19
