Kawasaki KX250af RaceService

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Scar
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Engine Mods
|Other
|www.raceservice.fi
|www.raceservice.fi
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Frame kx250f and honda cr250 alu. Radiator cr250. Fueltank RMZ titanium, plastic KX450 19