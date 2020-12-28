+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2006 RM250 2

2 of 3371

Vital MX member RVoortman57 40620 RVoortman57 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40620/avatar/c50_motocross_1452380394.jpg?1452379689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RVoortman57,40620/all 10/08/13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RVoortman57,40620/setup 1 5 94
2006 RM250
2006 RM250 2006 RM250 2006 RM250 2006 RM250 2006 RM250 2006 RM250
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Magik SC
Plastic Cycra 2018-2020 RMZ front fender and number plate, cut side number plates 2018-2020 RMZ front fender and number plate, cut side number plates
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other Thrill seekers Thrill seekers
Exhaust Pro Circuit Head pipe ‘cone’ look done by pacific crest pipe repair Head pipe ‘cone’ look done by pacific crest pipe repair
Clutch Tusk
Piston Vertex
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Boysesen
Triple Clamps Other Universal top triple clamp, OEM bottom triple clamp Universal top triple clamp, OEM bottom triple clamp
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Sprockets Vortex
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Maxima
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest