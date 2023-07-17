1997 Suzuki RM 250 2
Bike of the Day 7/17/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1997
Model Year:
Model Year
1997
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM
Model:
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Throttle Jockey
Graphics: Throttle Jockey
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Stock
Clutch Lever: Other Stock
Seat
Other
Throttle Jockey
Seat: Other Throttle Jockey
Footpegs
Other
Footpegs: Other
Shifter
Other
Stock
Shifter: Other Stock
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Clutch
Hinson
Fsc Clutch Plate And Spring Kit
Clutch: Hinson Fsc Clutch Plate And Spring Kit
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Ignition
Other
Stock
Ignition: Other Stock
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
VForce 3
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari VForce 3
Engine Mods
Pro Circuit
Engine Mods: Pro Circuit
Triple Clamps
Applied
Triple Clamps: Applied
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Suspension Mods
Pro Circuit
Suspension Mods: Pro Circuit
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Stock
Faster USA vapor honed
Hubs: Other Stock. Misc: Faster USA vapor honed
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
ERT3
Chain: DID ERT3
Brakes
Nissin
Brakes: Nissin
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Pads: Galfer
Brake Rotors
Other
Stock
Brake Rotors: Other Stock
Oils Lubes
Other
Blud Lubricants
Oils Lubes: Other Blud Lubricants
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 05/12/2022
27
6451
14
2007 Suzuki RM450Z
Mr. BeforeBar
18 Photos
Updated: 19/01/2023
62
Jono Porter 2003 RM250 (Original Aus SX race Bike)
Andy_Hollier
18 Photos
Updated: 16/04/2023
32
1999
4
18 Photos
Updated: 07/12/2022
9
1009
1
18 Photos
Updated: 18/03/2023
3
474
1
18 Photos
Updated: 13/01/2023
18
1834
3
18 Photos
Updated: 16/06/2023
6
540
2
18 Photos
Updated: 22/11/2022
9
1405
1
SUZUKI RM 250 Z 1982 - masterfully restored by Brian Fedigan!
Masinari1
18 Photos
Updated: 06/12/2022
7
197
18 Photos
Updated: 29/05/2023
17
1080
1
18 Photos
Updated: 15/05/2023
17
886
4
18 Photos
Updated: 27/10/2022
13
324
1
18 Photos
Updated: 14/10/2022
22
1298
2
18 Photos
Updated: 18/04/2023
1
24
View replies to: 1997 Suzuki RM 250
Comments