PD441's Suzuki
Bike of the Day 8/2/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2006
Model Year:
Model Year
2006
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM-Z
Model:
RM-Z
Engine Size
450
Engine Size:
450
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Reed/Henry bend/black.
Handlebar: Pro Taper. Misc: Reed/Henry bend/black.
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Works Connection
Clutch Lever: Works Connection
Air Filter
Uni
Air Filter: Uni
Tires
Bridgestone
Tires: Bridgestone
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Sprockets
Tag
Sprockets: Tag
Chain
RK
Chain: RK
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 05/12/2022
28
6474
14
18 Photos
Updated: 23/01/2023
3
185
Jono Porter 2003 RM250 (Original Aus SX race Bike)
Andy_Hollier
18 Photos
Updated: 16/04/2023
32
2025
4
18 Photos
Updated: 07/12/2022
9
1013
1
18 Photos
Updated: 13/01/2023
18
1840
3
18 Photos
Updated: 03/07/2023
2
56
18 Photos
Updated: 22/11/2022
9
1415
1
MX_356's 2000 RM250
ThreeFiveSix
18 Photos
Updated: 01/01/2023
2
116
18 Photos
Updated: 29/05/2023
17
1085
1
18 Photos
Updated: 02/06/2023
18
632
2007 RMZ250 Overhaul
Fischer927
18 Photos
Updated: 27/10/2022
6
360
1
18 Photos
Updated: 14/10/2022
24
1314
2