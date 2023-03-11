Boyesen Boyesen

97 RM250 3

2 of 4308
(14 people)
JMX247
11/3/2023 6:10am
Bike of the Day 11/3/23
Bike of the Day 11/3/23
F542D143-3D7F-4BF0-877F-2A312BAE438D
61179423-3A7F-45DC-A691-56CBD335C028.jpeg?VersionId=PgSV
AD6ED5BE-4DA9-4787-A9C5-49690F727422.jpeg?VersionId=AgeGxIEgg.i8gJGXX3K5uKx
018942C6-A18D-4482-BCAB-5EC680DE70F1
71625A2C-B6ED-464A-8EFF-732387D9339A.jpeg?VersionId= VpHyk7Yygg2tjUG2YaaQRY
645F5CCF-22C9-4A39-95C5-36D21036EB8A.jpeg?VersionId=reCtLY3ydOE1gf8VGQDSJqL
F2C17E5A-B695-4989-829F-1525ED8BEDFA
B1E9C915-28BA-4B78-854E-BE99015B1C6A.jpeg?VersionId=fpqy7ssw
3734591B-9392-401E-82D1-28F983117F37
9218BDD2-5A36-47EA-98EA-96226079B2F2
F54D1F22-EBA8-4CE9-8D39-45013077084F.jpeg?VersionId=2LNR3Hm af3lqXMmXODBjinS
84C10AAC-C3FD-4816-9B9B-AAA441DF09B5.jpeg?VersionId=NRty8hu
Bike of the Day 11/3/23
Bike of the Day 11/3/23
Bike of the Day 11/3/23 F542D143-3D7F-4BF0-877F-2A312BAE438D.jpeg?VersionId=fezmk 61179423-3A7F-45DC-A691-56CBD335C028.jpeg?VersionId=c dkoSYR6Xzu0vbbNHBJnyJ6zbk AD6ED5BE-4DA9-4787-A9C5-49690F727422 018942C6-A18D-4482-BCAB-5EC680DE70F1.jpeg?VersionId=xCPNa6 dnDQTEHVDnAUxvPi7MK ..JX 71625A2C-B6ED-464A-8EFF-732387D9339A 645F5CCF-22C9-4A39-95C5-36D21036EB8A F2C17E5A-B695-4989-829F-1525ED8BEDFA.jpeg?VersionId=xJgflddg36BIzdhOv7bJH E5HwBDcrk B1E9C915-28BA-4B78-854E-BE99015B1C6A 3734591B-9392-401E-82D1-28F983117F37 9218BDD2-5A36-47EA-98EA-96226079B2F2 F54D1F22-EBA8-4CE9-8D39-45013077084F.jpeg?VersionId=LhfjangHtREbU5Syrd 84C10AAC-C3FD-4816-9B9B-AAA441DF09B5.jpeg?VersionId=AvOTfxIT7b3GChgd7k6
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
1997
Model Year:
1997
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM
Model:
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Exhaust
Other
Pro circuit silencer
Exhaust: Other. Misc: Pro circuit silencer
Triple Clamps
Ride Engineering
Triple Clamps: Ride Engineering
Fork
Kayaba
2020 Rmz250 forks
Fork: Kayaba. Misc: 2020 Rmz250 forks
Tires
Dunlop
MX34
Tires: Dunlop MX34
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Additional Info

Unfinished rm250 build, waiting on custom graphics and seat cover to finish off the build. 

Additional Info:

Unfinished rm250 build, waiting on custom graphics and seat cover to finish off the build. 
JMX247
11/3/2023 6:10am
2 of 4308
3 comments

View replies to: 97 RM250

The Shop

See All »