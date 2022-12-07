Boyesen Boyesen

2015 Suzuki RMZ-450 Team RCH Build 4

Mattbraap519
9/29/2023 5:21am
Bike of the Day
2015
2015
Suzuki
Suzuki
RM-Z
RM-Z
450
450
4-Stroke
4-Stroke
Parts
Parts

Other
Acerbis
Renthal
ODI
Renthal
Intellilever
Renthal
Intellilever
Guts
Yoshimura
RS4 slip on
Twin Air
Other
MXTECH Blackjack
Dual closed cartridge 49mm fork inserts. Kashima coated internals, Huck valve etc
MX-Tech
Blackjack
Valved shock and forks. Converted spring front and X-Trig rear shock adjuster
Dunlop
MX34
Excel
Other
Dirt Trix
DID
ERVT3
Nissin
Braking
Braking
Braking oversized front brake kit 270mm with braided lines
Motul
300v engine oil
I bought this bike from the original owner, 32 original hours since new.

I bought this bike from the original owner, 32 original hours since new.
JWACK
8 days ago

Nice!

 

How do you like the Blackjack setup? 
how does it feel compared to showa or kyb stuff? 

Mattbraap519
7 days ago

Thanks!

I only have around 5 hours on the suspension so I'll have a better update later, but so far it's amazing! Inspires confidence. The Blackjack shares more similarities to the KYB design. It's my favorite suspension I've tried when comparing to showa,KYB,WP. 

