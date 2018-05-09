- 12
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1997
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Factory Effex
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|SDG
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Moto Tassinari
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro-Action
|Tires
|Michelin
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
Mx63
9/5/2018 11:05 AM
1996 not 1997 !!
tampabayjay
9/5/2018 4:12 PM
The VIN says it's a '97...got a "V"
NHtoWA421
9/22/2014 7:12 PM
where did you find those wheels in that color? im loving those!
tampabayjay
9/23/2014 11:41 PM
Excel used to make purple hoops.