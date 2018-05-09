+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

1997 RM 125 4

5 of 2710

Vital MX member tampabayjay 38704 tampabayjay https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38704/avatar/c50_IMG_1996_1517951684.jpg?1517951231 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tampabayjay,38704/all 04/29/13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tampabayjay,38704/setup 3 35 2
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1997
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Factory Effex
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat SDG
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro-Action
Tires Michelin
Rims Excel
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

The Latest