Boyesen Boyesen

2002 Suzuki RM 250 Kevin Windham 2

1 of 4375
(14 people)
kylekellett
1/31/2024 6:02am
Bike of the Day 1/31/24
Bike of the Day 1/31/24
rm1234.jpeg?VersionId=yJfC7YOz0UPzWAWL6b25W9L15gAn2
RM1.jpeg?VersionId=fV0VO.WNk7SPL4kMzCOoThD1u
rm2
rm3
rm4.jpeg?VersionId=7x2tilg6vobCjDITeGUfxkXPf
rm5.jpeg?VersionId=ShN5u gHZ3feBuSTEf1
rm6.jpeg?VersionId=imqd1L
IMG 6468.jpeg?VersionId=i NeFoZb25WuM9rWRt2fN.8uBu1
IMG 6473.jpeg?VersionId=q.
Bike of the Day 1/31/24 rm1234.jpeg?VersionId=a.ug6DOZahm9da0rxeIvENs6 RM1 rm2 rm3.jpeg?VersionId=gJVzI8bF rm4 rm5 rm6.jpeg?VersionId=yxwS8LhGp5e0i7V5n IMG 6468 IMG 6473
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2002
Brand
Suzuki
Model
RM
Engine Size
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
DeCal Works
Sobe era
Plastic
Acerbis
RM Yellow
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Suzuki bend
Grips
ODI
Half waffle
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Profile
Brake Lever
Pro Taper
profile
Seat
Other
Throttle Jockey
Footpegs
IMS
Pro Series Footpegs
Shifter
Other
Oem
Exhaust
FMF
Gold Fatty
Clutch
Hinson
Fsc Clutch Plate And Spring Kit
Piston
Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Pre Oiled Air Filter
Engine Mods
Other
Full Rebuild
Built by Rsk
Triple Clamps
Applied
Suspension Mods
Race Tech
Gold Valves
Tires
Michelin
StarCross 6 Medium Soft
Rims
Excel
Takasago Rims
Sprockets
Renthal
Ultralight
Chain
Renthal
520 R1 Works
Brakes
Other
Galfer
Brake Pads
Galfer
Brake Rotors
Galfer
wave rotors
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Additional Info

2002 Suzuki rm 250 build

This was bike project #2

The motor was also rebuilt with new cylinder from Millenium technologies along with a wrench rabbit kit with all new bearings and crank shaft and vapor honed for detail.

Along with our first project build we tried to keep both bikes similar as possible.

We went with another fmf fatty gold series exhaust system 

Another seat of Pro taper handle bars and controls 

The chassis was also powder coated gloss black and rebuilt back up with cleaned bolts ,new linkage and swing arm bearings on the build back up.

The wheels laced up with some fresh Excel black rims ,bulldog spokes vapor honed hubs and freshing bearings to roll like new dream with some fresh rubber

kylekellett
1/31/2024 6:02am
1 of 4375
2 comments

View replies to: 2002 Suzuki RM 250 Kevin Windham

IMG 6977
shigs58
4 hours ago

Man, I love that bike.    I remember when Windham and Pastrana were racing together on those Suzuki's.  Epic showmanship!!!

