2002 Suzuki rm 250 build

This was bike project #2

The motor was also rebuilt with new cylinder from Millenium technologies along with a wrench rabbit kit with all new bearings and crank shaft and vapor honed for detail.

Along with our first project build we tried to keep both bikes similar as possible.

We went with another fmf fatty gold series exhaust system

Another seat of Pro taper handle bars and controls

The chassis was also powder coated gloss black and rebuilt back up with cleaned bolts ,new linkage and swing arm bearings on the build back up.

The wheels laced up with some fresh Excel black rims ,bulldog spokes vapor honed hubs and freshing bearings to roll like new dream with some fresh rubber