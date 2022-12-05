RM-Z 250 - 2019
Bike of the Day 11/22/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2019
Model Year:
Model Year
2019
Brand
Suzuki
Brand:
Suzuki
Model
RM-Z
Model:
RM-Z
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Handlebar: Pro Taper
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Exhaust
Akrapovic
Exhaust: Akrapovic
Piston
ProX
Piston: ProX
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Kayaba
Fork: Kayaba
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
