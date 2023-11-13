2002 Honda CR250 2
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
2002
Model Year:
Model Year
2002
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Magik SC
Graphics: Magik SC
Plastic
Other
TX race restyle plastic kit
Plastic: Other. Misc: TX race restyle plastic kit
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Fuzion Handlebars
Handlebar: Pro Taper Fuzion Handlebars
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Other
TX Race
Seat: Other. Misc: TX Race
Footpegs
Other
Tusk
Footpegs: Other Tusk
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
R304 Shorty Silencer
Exhaust: Pro Circuit R304 Shorty Silencer
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
Rims
Other
KKE
Rims: Other KKE
Hubs
Other
KKE
Hubs: Other KKE
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Castor 927
Oils Lubes: Maxima Castor 927
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 09/01/2023
13
1121
1
1985 Honda Cr80 R2f
AidanPhilipson
18 Photos
Updated: 17/05/2023
3
156
6
18 Photos
Updated: 02/10/2023
3
296
1
18 Photos
Updated: 08/02/2023
4
1795
18 Photos
Updated: 22/03/2023
6
190
18 Photos
Updated: 25/07/2023
1
39
Mitch allards 1987 honda cr 500
mitchlovin
18 Photos
Updated: 16/11/2022
25
1145
3
18 Photos
Updated: 29/12/2022
175
Ricky Johnson inspired 2003 Honda CR250R
Mberger02
18 Photos
Updated: 24/05/2023
22
1587
12
18 Photos
Updated: 19/09/2023
2
73
18 Photos
Updated: 27/08/2023
5
317
18 Photos
Updated: 05/07/2023
17
705
2
18 Photos
Updated: 25/09/2023
13
1241
1
View replies to: 2002 Honda CR250
Comments