2002 Honda CR250

RVoortman57
11/13/2023 6:14am
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
IMG 2006
IMG 2007
IMG 2008
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
Bike of the Day 9/13/23
Model Year
2002
Model Year:
2002
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size: 250
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Graphics
Magik SC
Graphics: Magik SC
Plastic
Other
TX race restyle plastic kit
Plastic: Other. Misc: TX race restyle plastic kit
Handlebar
Pro Taper
Fuzion Handlebars
Handlebar: Pro Taper Fuzion Handlebars
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Other
TX Race
Seat: Other. Misc: TX Race
Footpegs
Other
Tusk
Footpegs: Other Tusk
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
R304 Shorty Silencer
Exhaust: Pro Circuit R304 Shorty Silencer
Tires
Dunlop
Geomax MX33
Tires: Dunlop Geomax MX33
Rims
Other
KKE
Rims: Other KKE
Hubs
Other
KKE
Hubs: Other KKE
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Castor 927
Oils Lubes: Maxima Castor 927
RVoortman57
11/13/2023 6:14am
