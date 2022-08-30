+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2019 Honda CRF450L

Bike of the Day 8/31/22
Model Year 2019
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Exhaust Yoshimura
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Dunlop
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Additional Info Road legal Motocross bike... Love it! Very versatile bike, used from Street through woods riding, fire roads, single-track, adventure, enduro and Motocross. It's a fantastic bike Honda has made.
