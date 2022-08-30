2019 Honda CRF450L

- 6
1 of 3789
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Additional Info
|Road legal Motocross bike... Love it! Very versatile bike, used from Street through woods riding, fire roads, single-track, adventure, enduro and Motocross. It's a fantastic bike Honda has made.