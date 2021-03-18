+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

KX250 Project Bike 2

KX250 Project Bike
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Renthal
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Hammerhead Hammerhead tip on stock lever Hammerhead tip on stock lever
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other Pro x clutch Pro x clutch
Piston Vertex
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other Ported cylinder and machined head Ported cylinder and machined head
Triple Clamps Pro Circuit
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo Brembo front, Nissin rear Brembo front, Nissin rear
Brake Pads Other Motomaster Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Motul
