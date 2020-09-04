2019 KX 450

|Graphics
|Factory Backing
|
|
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|All black (on there now)
|All black (on there now)
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|RC Bend
|RC Bend
|Grips
|ODI
|Ruffian no waffle
|Ruffian no waffle
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|This is the ARC Power lever with 6-way adjustable engagement. My buddy also made me a 5mm perch spacer to move the reach of lever out to prevent hitting my fingers
|This is the ARC Power lever with 6-way adjustable engagement. My buddy also made me a 5mm perch spacer to move the reach of lever out to prevent hitting my fingers
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|
|
|Seat
|Other
|
|
|Exhaust
|FMF
|
|
|Clutch
|Other
|Judder springs removed/extra fiber plate. KG stiff springs
|Judder springs removed/extra fiber plate. KG stiff springs
|Ignition
|Other
|Stock unit Mod
|Stock unit Mod
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Works Chassis Ti/Alum Hangers, Boyensen super cooler kit and 2.0 psi cap
|Works Chassis Ti/Alum Hangers, Boyensen super cooler kit and 2.0 psi cap
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|22mm offset
|22mm offset
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Ride Engineering lower shock link
|Ride Engineering lower shock link
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Battlecross X40 Front and Rear
|Battlecross X40 Front and Rear
|Sprockets
|Other
|Mika Metals
|Mika Metals
|Chain
|DID
|DZ2-520
|DZ2-520
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|
|
|Oils/Lubes
|Silkolene
|
|
|Additional Info
|I bought this Bike September of 18'. A year and a half later and almost 40 hours its finally built less required/preventative maintenance and cosmetics moving forward. I read every bike test and article I could find on this bike when I bought this. I upgraded the bike around the already great suspension (I weigh 170 which is close to oem set-up) and by trying to fine tune the chassis. I always kept economics at the forefront and found great deals on parts. I used to do all the anodized stuff which looks awesome but over time wears and fades so I left a lot of up-gradable "bling" items stock. At 40 years old this is my favorite bike I have ever built and its amazing. I included some pics of several other kits I had on it and one of my prior 16 with as well.