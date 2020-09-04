+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2019 KX 450

1 of 3177

Vital MX member Kachmar829 80136 Kachmar829 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kachmar829,80136/all 03/25/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kachmar829,80136/setup 1 2
2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450 2019 KX 450
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Factory Backing
Plastic Acerbis All black (on there now) All black (on there now)
Handlebar Mika Metals RC Bend RC Bend
Grips ODI Ruffian no waffle Ruffian no waffle
Clutch Lever ARC This is the ARC Power lever with 6-way adjustable engagement. My buddy also made me a 5mm perch spacer to move the reach of lever out to prevent hitting my fingers This is the ARC Power lever with 6-way adjustable engagement. My buddy also made me a 5mm perch spacer to move the reach of lever out to prevent hitting my fingers
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other Judder springs removed/extra fiber plate. KG stiff springs Judder springs removed/extra fiber plate. KG stiff springs
Ignition Other Stock unit Mod Stock unit Mod
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other Works Chassis Ti/Alum Hangers, Boyensen super cooler kit and 2.0 psi cap Works Chassis Ti/Alum Hangers, Boyensen super cooler kit and 2.0 psi cap
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering 22mm offset 22mm offset
Rear Shock Other Ride Engineering lower shock link Ride Engineering lower shock link
Tires Bridgestone Battlecross X40 Front and Rear Battlecross X40 Front and Rear
Sprockets Other Mika Metals Mika Metals
Chain DID DZ2-520 DZ2-520
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Silkolene
Additional Info I bought this Bike September of 18'. A year and a half later and almost 40 hours its finally built less required/preventative maintenance and cosmetics moving forward. I read every bike test and article I could find on this bike when I bought this. I upgraded the bike around the already great suspension (I weigh 170 which is close to oem set-up) and by trying to fine tune the chassis. I always kept economics at the forefront and found great deals on parts. I used to do all the anodized stuff which looks awesome but over time wears and fades so I left a lot of up-gradable "bling" items stock. At 40 years old this is my favorite bike I have ever built and its amazing. I included some pics of several other kits I had on it and one of my prior 16 with as well.
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest