2019 KX 450

I bought this Bike September of 18'. A year and a half later and almost 40 hours its finally built less required/preventative maintenance and cosmetics moving forward. I read every bike test and article I could find on this bike when I bought this. I upgraded the bike around the already great suspension (I weigh 170 which is close to oem set-up) and by trying to fine tune the chassis. I always kept economics at the forefront and found great deals on parts. I used to do all the anodized stuff which looks awesome but over time wears and fades so I left a lot of up-gradable "bling" items stock. At 40 years old this is my favorite bike I have ever built and its amazing. I included some pics of several other kits I had on it and one of my prior 16 with as well.