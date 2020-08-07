+ Add Your Bike
2005 Kx250
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Factory Effex
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever ASV
Seat SDG
Footpegs Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Suspension Mods Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Talon
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Spectro
7 comments
