2005 Kx250

- 7
- 392
- 2
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
3 of 3271
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Factory Effex
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|SDG
|Footpegs
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Fork
|Ohlins
|Rear Shock
|Ohlins
|Suspension Mods
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Talon
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Spectro
bvm111
3/19/2020 7:22 PM
Marhau87
3/13/2020 7:09 AM
jimmy duggan
12/26/2019 12:04 PM
Wow The ohlins look amazing, what year are they off? Did you have to do a front end swap from another year kxf? Looking at doing it myself
Thanks
Jmoto22
12/26/2019 7:48 PM
ledger
11/19/2019 11:35 AM
Jmoto22
11/23/2019 6:34 PM
ledger
11/24/2019 3:48 PM