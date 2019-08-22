+ Add Your Bike
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2008
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Sprockets Tag
Chain DID
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Additional Info Powder coated frame with skid plate mounts welded, pro circuit titanium pegs, rebuilt engine, Showa A kit shock, titanium bolts throughout, carbon skid plate, carbon shock flap, carbon chain guide and case saver, factory Suzuki 270 front disc, Motostuff caliper, excel wheels on coated stock hubs, nos one ind seat cover, nos rc4 barpad and pv cover, pro circuit suspension link, pro circuit pipe and ti2 carbon silencer
