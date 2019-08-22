- 4
- 0
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
2 of 3017
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2008
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Tag
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Moto Stuff
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Additional Info
|Powder coated frame with skid plate mounts welded, pro circuit titanium pegs, rebuilt engine, Showa A kit shock, titanium bolts throughout, carbon skid plate, carbon shock flap, carbon chain guide and case saver, factory Suzuki 270 front disc, Motostuff caliper, excel wheels on coated stock hubs, nos one ind seat cover, nos rc4 barpad and pv cover, pro circuit suspension link, pro circuit pipe and ti2 carbon silencer
NoMuff2Tuff
8/22/2019 1:20 PM
Nice build!!
Pal
7/13/2019 12:12 PM
Great looking bike, are those the standard triple clamps? They look as though they've been polished or something.
Jacko986
7/13/2019 7:07 PM
Thanks Pal, yeah they are the stock triple clamps just sanded down and brushed to look like the factory Suzuki clamps of the era. A lot of work as most of it had to be done by hand.
monti248
8/22/2019 12:11 PM
You should find somebody to rip in at Straight Rhythm. Great build.