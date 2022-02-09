+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

1983 YZ WRIST ROCKET

Vital MX member Hermdawg 81286 Hermdawg /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hermdawg,81286/all 06/18/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hermdawg,81286/setup
Bike of the Day 9/2/2022
Bike of the Day 9/2/2022
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1983
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Evo mx graphics Evo mx graphics
Plastic Other Dc plastics, stock tank buffed out Dc plastics, stock tank buffed out
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other 2020 yz250f setup 2020 yz250f setup
Footpegs Other Stock pegs widened Stock pegs widened
Exhaust DG Performance
Clutch GYTR
Piston ProX
Air Filter Uni
Engine Mods Other Hermdawg mods, cylinder porting and carb bored Hermdawg mods, cylinder porting and carb bored
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Cheng Shin
Rims Other Full circle racing Full circle racing
Sprockets Moose
Chain DID
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Oils/Lubes Maxima
