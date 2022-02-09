1983 YZ WRIST ROCKET

- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1983
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Evo mx graphics
|Plastic
|Other
|Dc plastics, stock tank buffed out
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|2020 yz250f setup
|Footpegs
|Other
|Stock pegs widened
|Exhaust
|DG Performance
|Clutch
|GYTR
|Piston
|ProX
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Hermdawg mods, cylinder porting and carb bored
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Tires
|Cheng Shin
|Rims
|Other
|Full circle racing
|Sprockets
|Moose
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima