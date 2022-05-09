- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2022
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Twinwall
|Twinwall
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|-7mm
|-7mm
|Exhaust
|DEP
|HGS silencer
|HGS silencer
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Kashima coating / DLC / cerakote
|Kashima coating / DLC / cerakote
|Rear Shock
|Other
|powder coated spring /blue
|powder coated spring /blue
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Galfer
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Castrol
|Additional Info
|CMT compositi ignition cover CMT Carbon chain guide Lightspeed carbon case saver Factory Image Racing titanium rotor bolts, sprocket bolts, fork clamps, fork lugs, fork guards, chain adjuster, chain guide, engine, lower and upper shock bolts Factory Image Racing titanium axle block Doc Wob SUPERLITE Titanium rear brake pedal pivot bolt Doc Wob SUPERLITE Titanium subframe mounting bolts Doc Wob SUPERLITE Titanium front sprocket nut Titanium font / rear caliper pin bolt Pro-Bolt titanium bolts body kit Scar Racing rotating bar clamps /Ti bolts Scar Racing brake line clamp / Ti bolts 2009 YZF 450 swingarm / rear brake carrier Pro Circuit linkage arm
scottyp515
9/5/2022 11:57 AM
JWACK
9/2/2022 7:47 PM