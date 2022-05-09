+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

YZ 250 vet weapon 2

Bike of the Day 9/5/2022
Bike of the Day
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal Twinwall Twinwall
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Footpegs Raptor -7mm -7mm
Exhaust DEP HGS silencer HGS silencer
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba Kashima coating / DLC / cerakote Kashima coating / DLC / cerakote
Rear Shock Other powder coated spring /blue powder coated spring /blue
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Galfer
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Castrol
Additional Info CMT compositi ignition cover CMT Carbon chain guide Lightspeed carbon case saver Factory Image Racing titanium rotor bolts, sprocket bolts, fork clamps, fork lugs, fork guards, chain adjuster, chain guide, engine, lower and upper shock bolts Factory Image Racing titanium axle block Doc Wob SUPERLITE Titanium rear brake pedal pivot bolt Doc Wob SUPERLITE Titanium subframe mounting bolts Doc Wob SUPERLITE Titanium front sprocket nut Titanium font / rear caliper pin bolt Pro-Bolt titanium bolts body kit Scar Racing rotating bar clamps /Ti bolts Scar Racing brake line clamp / Ti bolts 2009 YZF 450 swingarm / rear brake carrier Pro Circuit linkage arm
