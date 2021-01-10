+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

1995 HRC CR250R Replica: A Survivor From JAPAN 2

1995 HRC CR250R Replica: A Survivor From JAPAN
Model Year 1995
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Maxima
