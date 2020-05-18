Suzuki RM 250 2008

|Graphics
|Other
|ESP
|ESP
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Rmz 250 2015 Powerflow mudguard and stadium plate and Rm 250 2008 ufo plastics
|Rmz 250 2015 Powerflow mudguard and stadium plate and Rm 250 2008 ufo plastics
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|
|
|Grips
|ODI
|Black
|Black
|Seat
|Guts
|Blackbird seat bump
|Blackbird seat bump
|Footpegs
|Other
|
|
|Exhaust
|FMF
|
|
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Standard basket and plates
|Standard basket and plates
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|
|
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Anodised factory yellow, DLC coated fork legs and hard anodised fork lugs
|Anodised factory yellow, DLC coated fork legs and hard anodised fork lugs
|Tires
|Pirelli
|
|
|Rims
|Excel
|
|
|Hubs
|Other
|
|
|Chain
|RK
|
|
|Brakes
|Nissin
|
|
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|
|
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|
|
|Oils/Lubes
|Castrol
|
|
sandman768
4/5/2020 5:10 PM
ledger
4/5/2020 12:41 PM
kdubsteezey
4/4/2020 8:31 AM