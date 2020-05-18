+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

Suzuki RM 250 2008 3

Suzuki RM 250 2008
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2008
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other ESP ESP
Plastic Cycra Rmz 250 2015 Powerflow mudguard and stadium plate and Rm 250 2008 ufo plastics Rmz 250 2015 Powerflow mudguard and stadium plate and Rm 250 2008 ufo plastics
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI Black Black
Seat Guts Blackbird seat bump Blackbird seat bump
Footpegs Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson Standard basket and plates Standard basket and plates
Air Filter Twin Air
Rear Shock Showa Anodised factory yellow, DLC coated fork legs and hard anodised fork lugs Anodised factory yellow, DLC coated fork legs and hard anodised fork lugs
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Chain RK
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Castrol
