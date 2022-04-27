+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

03 cr250 2

9 of 3697

Vital MX member Brettg338 88121 Brettg338 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brettg338,88121/all 04/14/22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brettg338,88121/setup
03 cr250
03 cr250 03 cr250 03 cr250 03 cr250
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Piston Wiseco
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Moto Stuff
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Oils/Lubes Other
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest