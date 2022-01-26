2004 KX250 AKA The Patriot.

- 0
1 of 3583
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|FTR Powersports
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Pro Taper
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Warp 9
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking