Canadian Crf 250r 2022

Canadian Crf 250r 2022
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Mx Graphics Mx Graphics
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other Pro Circuit Pro Circuit
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Ignition Vortex Xpr Xpr
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Showa Dlc and anodized Dlc and anodized
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other Sm Pro Sm Pro
Hubs Pro-Wheel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
