2004 CR250 MXON theme
Bike of the Day 12/2/22
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
Acerbis
Plastic: Acerbis
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Pro Taper
Clutch Lever: Pro Taper
Brake Lever
ARC
Brake Lever: ARC
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Raptor
Footpegs: Raptor
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
R304 factory sound
R304 factory sound
Exhaust: Pro Circuit R304 factory sound. Misc: R304 factory sound
Clutch
Other
Clutch: Other
Piston
Other
Piston: Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps
RG3
Triple Clamps: RG3
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Tires
Pirelli
Tires: Pirelli
Rims
Other
Rims: Other
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Other
Sprockets: Other
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brakes
Other
Brakes: Other
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
