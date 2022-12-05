Boyesen Boyesen

Mxjamy537
6/21/2023 6:21am
Bike of the Day 6/21/23
Bike of the Day
Parts

Graphics
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
Plastic
Polisport
Plastic: Polisport
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Seat
Other
Decal works
Seat: Other. Misc: Decal works
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Additional Info
Additional Info:
