2004 CR250 2
Bike of the Day 6/21/23
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
DeCal Works
Graphics: DeCal Works
Plastic
Polisport
Plastic: Polisport
Handlebar
Mika Metals
Handlebar: Mika Metals
Seat
Other
Decal works
Seat: Other. Misc: Decal works
Exhaust
Pro Circuit
Exhaust: Pro Circuit
Piston
Vertex
Piston: Vertex
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Air Intake
Moto Tassinari
Air Intake: Moto Tassinari
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Showa
Rear Shock: Showa
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Additional Info
Additional Info:
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 05/12/2022
25
3848
18 Photos
Updated: 21/10/2022
8
926
2
18 Photos
Updated: 12/12/2022
24
4239
6
18 Photos
Updated: 28/06/2022
27
2516
8
Tango’s 1987 Honda CR500
A.R.Tangalin
18 Photos
Updated: 12/08/2022
16
1121
18 Photos
Updated: 09/09/2022
71
1370
3
2023 YZ500 2 stroke aka "YZilla"
www.toofastfilms.com
18 Photos
Updated: 13/10/2022
14
3494
18 Photos
Updated: 01/03/2023
18
1116
4
18 Photos
Updated: 02/01/2023
116
18 Photos
Updated: 20/02/2023
15
1250
18 Photos
Updated: 19/03/2023
1
39
18 Photos
Updated: 15/04/2023
57
Ricky Johnson inspired 2003 Honda CR250R
Mberger02
18 Photos
Updated: 24/05/2023
21
1425
12
18 Photos
Updated: 09/06/2023
8
641
3
View replies to: 2004 CR250
Comments