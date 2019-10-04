+ Add Your Bike
Yamaha YZF 250 1

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Yamaha
Model YZF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Paulie Push Design Paulie Push Design
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal 01 01
Grips SDG
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat SDG
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch GYTR
Ignition Vortex
Air Filter DT1
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Motowhips Modified Motowhips Modified
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
