|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZF
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Paulie Push Design
|Paulie Push Design
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|01
|01
|Grips
|SDG
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|SDG
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|GYTR
|Ignition
|Vortex
|Air Filter
|DT1
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Motowhips Modified
|Motowhips Modified
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
Zesiger 112
4/10/2019 12:41 PM
What did motowhips do to the hubs?