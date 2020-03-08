First Look: KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

How does KTM give 50 kids (and their mini dads) a serious case of the wants? By introducing this KTM 50 SX bike during opening ceremonies at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. The Factory Editions have been a staple of KTM's 450 and 250 Ready To Race lineup for years, but this one will make for a drool-worth addition for the mini-rippers out there.





KTM 50 SX Factory Edition highlights include:

Special Factory Edition graphics

FMF pipe

FMF silencer

Blue gripper seat

Smaller rear sprocket

CNC clutch cover

CNC ignition cover

Reworked jetting

Special clutch configuration

Gray grips

New chain guide

Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires





Look for the bike to be available at authorized KTM dealers starting in October 2020. For more information check with your local KTM dealer or visit www.ktm.com.