Toggle

First Look: KTM 50 SX Factory Edition 5

Factory Editions aren't just for the 250 and 450 crowds anymore.

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9350 3575 45958 883 2384 30451 38 1689 2 184

GuyB
8/3/2020 9:15 AM

First Look: KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

How does KTM give 50 kids (and their mini dads) a serious case of the wants? By introducing this KTM 50 SX bike during opening ceremonies at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. The Factory Editions have been a staple of KTM's 450 and 250 Ready To Race lineup for years, but this one will make for a drool-worth addition for the mini-rippers out there.

2021 KTM 50 Factory Edition.

Photo


KTM 50 SX Factory Edition highlights include:

Special Factory Edition graphics
FMF pipe
FMF silencer
Blue gripper seat
Smaller rear sprocket
CNC clutch cover
CNC ignition cover
Reworked jetting
Special clutch configuration
Gray grips
New chain guide
Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires

Photo


Photo

Photo

Look for the bike to be available at authorized KTM dealers starting in October 2020. For more information check with your local KTM dealer or visit www.ktm.com.

Related: 50 SX Factory Edition Insta Hub KTM
50 SX Factory Edition Insta Hub KTM
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
5 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest