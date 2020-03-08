First Look: KTM 50 SX Factory Edition

- Bike Checks
Factory Editions aren't just for the 250 and 450 crowds anymore.
How does KTM give 50 kids (and their mini dads) a serious case of the wants? By introducing this KTM 50 SX bike during opening ceremonies at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. The Factory Editions have been a staple of KTM's 450 and 250 Ready To Race lineup for years, but this one will make for a drool-worth addition for the mini-rippers out there.
KTM 50 SX Factory Edition highlights include:
Special Factory Edition graphics
FMF pipe
FMF silencer
Blue gripper seat
Smaller rear sprocket
CNC clutch cover
CNC ignition cover
Reworked jetting
Special clutch configuration
Gray grips
New chain guide
Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires
Look for the bike to be available at authorized KTM dealers starting in October 2020. For more information check with your local KTM dealer or visit www.ktm.com.
