Bench Racing | Atlanta Supercross Timed Qualifying

Related: Bench Racing Atlanta Supercross 2023

Free practice starts in a little over 30 minutes! Holeshot !

Coming in hot in 2nd

3rd best finish yet 🛵🛵

Sunny ,82 degrees by race time , first heat will get a heavy watered track and 250 main the same or maybe they let dust fly. Don't wear a white shirt Yeah no. Cant thank anyone enough. We are trusting the process in search of a podium. Our team is protesting gambler8, we would like his modem torn down and inspected.

250 C Free Practice

OK, that was funny! Thanks for the good chuckle first thing in the morning! 250 B Free Practice

Shimoda 1:42.934

Vialle 1:38.847

Smith 1:38.682

How is the dirt after yesterdays downpour? That's a clay base right? If so it's likely still soup but hoping it's dried out some because this is one monster of a track. That’s a clay base right? If so it’s likely still soup but hoping it’s dried out some because this is one monster of a track. Hunter 1:37.253

Shimoda 1:36.299

JO IS BACK!!!!!

250 A Free Practice

Barcia 1:39.530 I wish Jo was there from round 1. That's a long lap. I wish Jo was there from round 1. This championship would have been so much better.

Tomac 1:34.699

450 A Free Practice

450 B Free Practice

Beautiful day in Atlanta.

250 C Qualifying 1

Let's go.

250 B Qualifying 1

Supercrosslive not working for anyone else? Says event has ended.

working fine for me Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options GD2 Posts 11256 Joined 5/10/2014 Location Plano, TX US GD2 3 hours ago 3 hours ago 250 B Qualifying 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options Blue Groove Posts 215 Joined 1/24/2021 Location CA Blue Groove 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Supercrosslive not working for anyone else? Says event has ended. 1 Save Quote Log in or register to post comments Configuration options motomike137 Posts 6473 Joined 4/22/2010 Location Fenton, MI US motomike137 3 hours ago 3 hours ago Blue Groove wrote: Supercrosslive not working for anyone else? 