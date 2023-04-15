Bench Racing | Atlanta Supercross Timed Qualifying

GD2 6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Free practice starts in a little over 30 minutes!

gambler8
gambler8 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

3rd best finish yet 🛵🛵

1
YLLIBLLIH
YLLIBLLIH 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Sunny ,82 degrees by race time , first heat will get a heavy watered track and 250 main the same or maybe they let dust fly. Don’t wear a white shirt 

smoothies862 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Yeah no. Cant thank anyone enough. We are trusting the process in search of a podium. Our team is protesting gambler8, we would like his modem torn down and inspected.

6
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 C Free Practice

1
Graybeard
Graybeard 5 hours ago
5 hours ago
smoothies862 wrote:
Yeah no. Cant thank anyone enough. We are trusting the process in search of a podium. Our team is protesting gambler8, we would like his modem...

Yeah no. Cant thank anyone enough. We are trusting the process in search of a podium. Our team is protesting gambler8, we would like his modem torn down and inspected.

OK, that was funny! Thanks for the good chuckle first thing in the morning!

2
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

250 B Free Practice

1
jonesaustin
jonesaustin 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

How is the dirt after yesterdays downpour? That’s a clay base right? If so it’s likely still soup but hoping it’s dried out some because this is one monster of a track.

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 A Free Practice

mx313
mx313 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

That's a long lap.

I wish Jo was there from round 1. This championship would have been so much better.

10
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 A Free Practice

1
GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

450 B Free Practice

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 C Qualifying 1

GD2
GD2 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

250 B Qualifying 1

Blue Groove 3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Supercrosslive not working for anyone else? Says event has ended. 

1
motomike137
motomike137 3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Blue Groove wrote:

Supercrosslive not working for anyone else? Says event has ended. 

working fine for me

 

