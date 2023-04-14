Posts
11238
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
11 hours ago Edited Date/Time 11 hours ago
Atlanta - Round 13
Animated Track Map
Tickets
Venue / Track Info
Season TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 6:30 AM Pacific, 8:30 AM Central, 9:30 AM Eastern
The Night Show LIVE on NBC and Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
DELAYED Broadcast on April 16th on CNBC at 8:30 AM Pacific, 10:30 AM Central, 11:30 AM Eastern
250 East Entry List
450 Entry List
Live Timing
Results / Standings
Race Day Schedule (Eastern Time):
MXGP of Trentino - Round 4
Track Info
Tickets
Official MXGP Website
LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV
Thanks
Thank you. The Atlanta layout looks good and should give us some good racing. The weekend is goona be goood with the SX and MXGP.
Post a reply to: Atlanta Supercross & MXGP of Trentino Links