Bench Racing | Atlanta Supercross Day Program

Related: Bench Racing Atlanta Supercross 2023

GD2 5 hours ago
The broadcast starts in a little over 30 minutes! thatswhathappens 4 hours ago
Holeshaaat

Farmer J 4 hours ago
Podium

Magoofan 4 hours ago
3rd

YLLIBLLIH 4 hours ago
Had pollen in my goggles

Oldstyle 4 hours ago
Still have red eyes from Glendale, couldn't see

EvelMX11 4 hours ago
Deegan. Barcia. Oldstyle 4 hours ago
Anyone going to pick AC for a podium? I missed qualifying bc of kids sports but sounds like he was on it. Hard not to root for that guy to put it together

YLLIBLLIH 4 hours ago
Jumping the whoops to get inside of the flat 180 and take line away ,it's before finish line , passes will be made there

-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
Quick reminder. The race is also airing Live on NBC. tuttle425 4 hours ago
He's has the speed the past few races but his stamina still isn't podium level. Oh god. Todd Harris.

GD2 4 hours ago
We are liveeeeee.

plowboy 4 hours ago
Been boondocking with the wife and dog for a few weeks. Nice having no connection with the world but honestly...jonesing for some dirt bike racing. This looks to be a great track.

1911 4 hours ago
WHAT TIME DOES DEEGAN RACE???????🤣

-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
RC: On the green Kawasaki.

-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
A feature not even 3 minutes into a heat race.

Farmer J 4 hours ago
Monster energy deegan show.

Oldstyle 4 hours ago tuttle425 wrote: He's has the speed the past few races but his stamina still isn't podium level. Oh god. Todd Harris.

Yes, I tend to agree with you on both points 😂

Richy 4 hours ago
Right? I am all good with Deegan but I just want to watch the damn racing.

1911 4 hours ago
Going to be great with JS7 in the booth!

plowboy 4 hours ago Lol...I run yellow plastics on my Yamaha...just for confusion's sake.

tuttle425 4 hours ago
We have so much time between heats/lcqs/mains…run that shit then.

motomike137 4 hours ago
The mule cam is sweet

Shaft721 4 hours ago
Did deegan fall? -MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
James: The great thing about having a long track is the laps are going to be short. I think he meant to say they won't have to do as many laps.

Oldstyle 4 hours ago
"Forget the Kardashians, I'm all about the Deegans." - Todd Harris

nickp 4 hours ago
Can't believe they said the word Kardashian on a supercross broadcast

1911 4 hours ago
Make it stop! Just show the racing!

-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
Hunter fastest lap on the last lap 1:28.599
Vialle 11 seconds back.

Juck 4 hours ago
Muñoz? God damn am I already down 1 for fantasy? 