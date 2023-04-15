Bench Racing | Atlanta Supercross Day Program

Bench Racing
Atlanta
Supercross 2023
GD2
GD2 5 hours ago
5 hours ago

atlbench2 0

The broadcast starts in a little over 30 minutes!

Race Day Links

Content Hub

|
Magoofan
Magoofan 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

3rd

1

Oldstyle
Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Still have red eyes from Glendale, couldn’t see 

Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

Anyone going to pick AC for a podium? I missed qualifying bc of kids sports but sounds like he was on it. Hard not to root for that guy to put it together

 

YLLIBLLIH
YLLIBLLIH 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Jumping the whoops to get inside of the flat 180  and take line away ,it’s before finish line , passes will be made there

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Quick reminder. The race is also airing Live on NBC.

2
tuttle425
tuttle425 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:
Anyone going to pick AC for a podium? I missed qualifying bc of kids sports but sounds like he was on it. Hard not to root...

Anyone going to pick AC for a podium? I missed qualifying bc of kids sports but sounds like he was on it. Hard not to root for that guy to put it together

 

He’s has the speed the past few races but his stamina still isn’t podium level.

Oh god. Todd Harris. 

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

We are liveeeeee.

plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Been boondocking with the wife and dog for a few weeks.  Nice having no connection with the world but honestly...jonesing for some dirt bike racing.  This looks to be a great track.

2
1911
1911 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

WHAT TIME DOES DEEGAN RACE???????🤣

1
1
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

A feature not even 3 minutes into a heat race. 

5
Farmer J
Farmer J 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Monster energy deegan show. 

2
2
Oldstyle
Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Oldstyle wrote:
Anyone going to pick AC for a podium? I missed qualifying bc of kids sports but sounds like he was on it. Hard not to root...

Anyone going to pick AC for a podium? I missed qualifying bc of kids sports but sounds like he was on it. Hard not to root for that guy to put it together

 

tuttle425 wrote:

He’s has the speed the past few races but his stamina still isn’t podium level.

Oh god. Todd Harris. 

Yes, I tend to agree with you on both points 😂

Richy
Richy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Right?

I am all good with Deegan but I just want to watch the damn racing.

2

1911
1911 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Going to be great with JS7 in the booth!

3
plowboy
plowboy 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

RC: On the green Kawasaki.

Lol...I run yellow plastics on my Yamaha...just for confusion's sake.

1
tuttle425
tuttle425 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Richy wrote:

Right?

I am all good with Deegan but I just want to watch the damn racing.

We have so much time between heats/lcqs/mains…run that shit then. 

1
motomike137
motomike137 4 hours ago
4 hours ago Edited Date/Time 4 hours ago

The mule cam is sweet

-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

James: The great thing about having a long track is the laps are going to be short.

I think he meant to say they won't have to do as many laps. 

3
Oldstyle
Oldstyle 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

A feature not even 3 minutes into a heat race. 

“Forget the Kardashians, I’m all about the Deegans.”

- Todd Harris 

4
2
nickp
nickp 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Can’t believe they said the word Kardashian on a supercross broadcast

1
1
1911
1911 4 hours ago
4 hours ago
-MAVERICK- wrote:

A feature not even 3 minutes into a heat race. 

Oldstyle wrote:

“Forget the Kardashians, I’m all about the Deegans.”

- Todd Harris 

Make it stop! Just show the racing!

7
-MAVERICK-
-MAVERICK- 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Hunter fastest lap on the last lap 1:28.599

Vialle 11 seconds back.

1
Juck
Juck 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Muñoz? God damn am I already down 1 for fantasy?

GD2
GD2 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

250 Heat 1

250h1 8

 

